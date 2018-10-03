Hollyoaks confirms Hunter McQueen exit as Theo Graham leaves cast

Hollyoaks has aired the final scenes for Hunter McQueen, marking the end of Theo Graham’s two years on the show, with the character departing for a new life in Brighton with girlfriend Asha Kaur following a final showdown with arch-enemy Mac Nightingale.

Last night’s E4 episode (Tuesday 2 October) began with Hunter threatening to throw Mac off the city wall archway as revenge for him killing the McQueen twin’s soul mate Neeta Kaur last year. Twin brother Prince and Asha – Neeta’s younger sister – rushed to the scene begging Hunter to let Mac go.

Eventually Hunter saw sense and released evil Mac, and after a brief wobble where Asha questioned their future after his violent outburst the pair vowed to put the past behind them and leave the village for a fresh start in her native home town.

Theo Graham made his first appearance as Hunter, alongside Malique Thompson-Dwyer as twin sibling Prince, in November 2016. Hunter’s forbidden romance with school teacher Neeta began during the show’s Ibiza episodes in summer 2017, and Neeta’s death at ex-boyfriend Mac’s hand later that same year in the school explosion led to Hunter suffering anxiety, part of Hollyoaks’ ongoing #DontFilterFeelings campaign focusing on mental health issues in young people. Graham and Thompson also won Best On-Screen Partnership at this year’s British Soap Awards.

Speaking about his exit, Graham said: “We have such a lovely cast and crew here, but I have to say I’m especially going to miss Malique. Not seeing him every day will be an adjustment but we’ll always keep in contact.

“The best thing for Hunter right now is to be with the girl he loves and chase his dream of becoming an artist. As for me, my agent threw me in the deep end with some really exciting auditions. I’ve been working on my American accent so who knows – anything can happen!”

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.