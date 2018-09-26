Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks cameo for Loose Women Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson

"We do make an impact!" promise the pair

Hollyoaks has confirmed Loose Women presenters Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson will make a cameo appearance later this year, playing guests at a mystery wedding.

Hot on the heels of Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold popping up by the pool at Mercedes McQueen’s hen party in Magaluf in August, the latest famous faces to appear in the village were revealed by the pair of panellists during today’s live edition of the ITV daytime talk show.

Street-Porter and Robson were at the Hollyoaks studios in Liverpool yesterday to film their scenes as attendees at the nuptials in an episode due to be screened in mid-November. “We do make an impact!” said Robson, but will they be playing themselves or two new characters with full backstory? Is Street-Porter the missing, and mouthiest ever, McQueen who carved out a career for herself in the media? Perhaps Robson is a relative of the dastardly Donovan clan, an auntie for Jesse and Liam? An ex of gangster Glenn?

Many celebrities have put in fun-filled one-off appearances in Hollyoaks over the years: Alan Carr was spotted walking his dogs through the village earlier this year and witnessed a row between Diane Hutchinson and Yazz Maalik, and the recent autumn trailer teased a glimpse of Rick Astley as himself waiting at a bus stop with number one fan Kim Butterfield.

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

