Holby City casts Monarch of the Glenn star – and confirms Zosia return

Holby City has announced some staff changes on the wards with the announcement Dawn Steele is joining the cast as new General Surgeon Ange Godard, plus the news fan favourite Camilla Arfwedson is returning as Zosia March and Nic Jackman will become a regular fixture as Cameron Dunn.

Steele is best known for playing feisty Lexie MacDonald in Monarch of the Glenn, and has also had long-running roles in Wild at Heart and River City. Her new alter ego arrives to open a brand new unit who brings explosive secrets that will send shockwaves through the hospital. Speaking about her new appointment on the BBC1 medical soap, Steele said: “I am utterly delighted to be joining the cast of Holby City. Ms Godard is such a great character with lots to tell and I am really looking forward to getting on that Keller Ward and bringing her to life.”

Arfwedson, who quit full-time last year after four years as the troubled Zosia, was last seen in a guest appearance in January and will be back for another stint in March 2019, when the registrar temporarily returns to her colleagues on Darwin Ward after a turbulent time in America.

“I’m really pleased to come back and revisit her,” says Arfwedson. “Playing her has been challenging, brilliant and wonderful in equal measure. I can’t wait to see the cast and crew again and get back into the fold – I’ve missed it.”

As for quirky Cameron, son of Jemma Redgrave’s character Bernie Wolfe, he’ll be back at the hospital after several appearances as a recurring guest to be upgraded to regular cast status to complete his F2 training. “I’m delighted to be returning to the brilliant team,” reveals Jackman. “Cameron is a fun character to play and it will be exciting to see what he gets up to next.”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8.00pm on BBC1.