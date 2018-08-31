Hollyoaks: “Ollie feels helpless as Scott is blamed for Buster’s abuse” – Aedan Duckworth interview

Hollyoaks has never shied away from tackling hard-hitting topics, particularly when it comes to exploring issues affecting a youth audience. Storylines on teenage self-harm and male mental health deservedly won the show recognition at this year’s British Soap Awards, and in the coming week the football abuse plot involving Ollie Morgan takes centre stage.

The vulnerable teenager has been groomed by predatory sports coach Buster Smith, but as the awful truth comes to light to Ollie’s father Luke, the schoolboy is so terrified of speaking out against his abuser the finger is pointed at innocent Scott Drinkwell. Aedan Duckworth, who plays Ollie, discusses the emotional week ahead in Hollyoaks…

What leads Scott to be accused of abusing Ollie instead of Buster?

Many things start to unravel for Ollie when his dad Luke finds the inappropriate pictures Buster took of him that he has been trying to hide. From this point everything spirals out of control, as Scott gets the blame and not the true abuser, Buster. It seems that there is no way Ollie could say how it truly is, but hopefully he can eventually speak up and break the silence.

Does Ollie feel guilty about how he’s treated Scott?

Ollie didn’t want anyone to get the blame for what’s happened, he just wanted to throw the scent away from Buster because if people knew it was actually him, it would make everything real. He was obviously devastated and felt unbelievably guilty towards Scott. He has taken out some of his troubles on him, and for this he can only say sorry.

Despite seeing how alcohol has ruined his dad’s life, why does Ollie turn to drink?

Ollie doesn’t really have a role model, the only person he looks up to and has been his support has been Buster. So, who else can he look to… his dad? Like Luke, he decides drinking can ease his pain, but deep down he knows it will only make it worse. Ollie is helpless and desperate at this point.

Will Ollie will be able to confide in Brody, who is hiding the fact he too was abused by Buster?

Ollie can’t trust anyone. Looking at it from the outside he definitely should speak to Brody, but after telling his dad the truth only for him to forget because he was drunk, Ollie is struggling to confide in anyone.

How did you prepare for this storyline?

There were many things I did. I’ve worked closely with the charity, Survivors Manchester, speaking with survivors in order to give a true representation of what it may have been like for someone in Ollie’s situation. I’ve also carried out my own specific research, and myself and Nathan Sussex (aka Buster) have analysed scripts together finding important moments to highlight.

