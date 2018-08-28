Accessibility Links

Who is the father of Hayley’s baby on EastEnders? And why does Stacey think it’s Martin?

All you need to know about Hayley's pregnancy

Hayley Slater’s pregnancy will be a major topic of discussion on tonight’s EastEnders in the wake of Stacey having discovered that her cousin is expecting a child. As fans of the BBC1 soap know, Hayley had been trying to keep her baby bump under wraps, having taken just Jean into her confidence. But with Stacey now aware of what’s going on, it isn’t long before she’s starting to suspect that Martin could be the father.

For those wondering why Stacey could think such a thing, it’s all down to the fact that Hayley was introduced back in February 2018 as a secret Slater on a mission to entrap Martin, who – at that time – was experiencing ructions in his marriage. With he and Stacey seemingly headed for divorce, Martin became an unwitting part of Hayley’s plan to lead him astray in order to prove he was being unfaithful.

Since that time, Stacey has reconciled with Martin, but this doesn’t stop her from thinking that he could have slept with Hayley during their time apart. Hayley is, of course, quick to disabuse her of the notion, but doesn’t then go on to reveal the identity of the man who actually got her pregnant.

This is because the fella in question is actually Alfie Moon, the estranged husband of Kat. Back in May, actor Shane Richie returned for a one-episode guest appearance on EastEnders that saw Hayley meet up with Alfie Moon in a seedy hotel room far away from Albert Square, where it was revealed that the pair had a one-night stand in Spain. With Alfie stating that his heart belongs to Kat, he offered to fund a termination for Hayley. But she decided that she couldn’t go through with the abortion plan and opted instead to keep the baby.

Hayley is due to give birth in October, but Kat so far remains unaware that Alfie is about to be a father again. What’s the betting, though, that the truth is revealed just as Hayley’s waters break? After all, Richie has already hinted that we haven’t seen the last of Alfie. “I think it is fair to say that Alfie will be back again, but how and when is a question the bosses can answer, I can’t say too much just yet,” said the star.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

