Coronation Street: lusty lawyer Imran to date both Leanne AND Toyah at the same time

The Battersby sisters to be at the heart of a Corrie love triangle plotline

Leanne and Toyah are to get involved with the same man in an upcoming Coronation Street love triangle storyline. Legal eagle Imran Habeeb will start to date both women at the time, but will the Battersby sisters realise what’s going on and decide to get revenge?

“They both don’t know and he knows this, so is quite happy with how things are going and doesn’t do anything about it. His ego goes through the roof and he’s really enjoying the attention and he thinks he’s living the dream having two women on the go. But you don’t want to mess with a Battersby and no doubt it’ll come crashing down for him,” a Corrie insider told The Sun.

Leanne has already been seen spending the night with Imran, only to face rejection when he explained that she was just a distraction following the death of his father Hassan. The smartly dressed lawyer also got a visit from his ex-wife Sabeen, who demanded money for their divorce. Toyah, meanwhile, was recently dumped by boyfriend Peter Barlow and lost ownership of the Rovers Return pub to Johnny and Jenny Connor.

