EastEnders: Kat reunites with her kids as Hayley and Alfie’s secret stays safe

Hayley Slater had a near-miss in EastEnders as she feared her secret pregnancy by Alfie Moon had been revealed to Kat Moon.

In tonight’s episode (Monday 6 August), Kat begged her cousin to call her estranged hubby Alfie in Spain to convince him to let her speak to her twin sons Bert and Ernie on their birthday, her access to the children virtually cut off since the mother-of-three was accused of neglect after a scalding incident a few months ago.

What Kat doesn’t realise, of course, is that Hayley and Alfie had a cheeky one-night stand while they were working in the bar abroad together, and that he’s told her he wants nothing to do with the kid.

Viewers saw Hayley call Alfie and angrily dare him to tell Kat everything as she was sick of him being painted as the innocent party, but she panicked she’d gone too far when he hung up so she avoided the house, fearing Kat would soon be in the know.

Kat drowned her sorrows as she lamented not being able to speak to her sons on their special day, before her phone rang with a call from Alfie.

Meanwhile, Hayley was packing her bags believing she’d be thrown out of the house – and the family – if Alfie called her bluff and revealed all, and trembled as Kat later ominously dragged her into the Slater kitchen and shut the door… before excitedly opening her lap top which was on a video call to Bert and Ernie to wish them happy birthday.

As Kat thanked Hayley for whatever she said to convince Alfie to arrange the call, the mum-to-be’s face was etched with guilt, knowing the day can’t be far off when Mrs Moon discovers the big betrayal from her hubby and cousin that’s led to a bun in the oven – imagine that screechy showdown…

