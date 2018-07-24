EastEnders: pregnant Hayley is rushed to hospital after accident – is her baby in danger?

There’s a week of big drama coming up for Hayley Slater on EastEnders as a hospital dash leaves her fretting that Kat will discover all about her baby secret. As viewers know, the father of Hayley’s baby is actually Kat’s estranged husband Alfie. And while word has yet to reach Kat’s ears about what’s been going on, it’s surely only a matter of time before the truth comes out, right?

Scenes to be shown on Monday 30 July will find the Slaters preparing to celebrate Hope’s christening, but a downbeat Hayley isn’t in much of a mood to party, even though she’s been asked to be a godmother. In fact, when Jean goes to grab Hayley for some family photos, she finds her doubting her own abilities as a mum. As a confused Jean starts to ask questions, Hayley ends up pouring an alcoholic drink down the sink before revealing all about her pregnancy.

On the following day, Jean appears to be keeping the news to herself, but is quick to force a health kick on Hayley for the baby’s benefit. But you can expect a tense Jean to be left horrified when Hayley and Kat decide to take the moped out to learn the Knowledge! And it seems that her concerns are well founded because things certainly don’t go to plan for Hayley and Kat, who both ned up having an accident and falling off the bike.

When, later on, Hayley has a funny turn, Kat and Jean insist that she visits A&E. But while she’s relieved to hear that her baby is fine, Hayley is worried that Kat will find out that she’s pregnant. Plus, Hayley also has to deal with the pleas of Jean, who’s begging her to contact the father of the baby. Hayley then admits that he thinks she’s had a termination. Not happy with Hayley’s attitude, Jean decides to take matters into her own hands. But will she be able to follow the clues and work out that Alfie is the man in question?

