Hollyoaks: Buster fumes as Ollie flirts with newcomer Brooke

Has the abused teen found someone to confide in about the predatory coach?

Hollyoaks’ Ollie Morgan is being targeted by sexual predator Buster Smith who is subjecting the vulnerable teenager to physical and mental abuse, but when a new face makes an impression on the football prodigy next week could this be the key to his ordeal ending – or getting worse?

Advertisement

Teenager Brooke Hathaway is the orphaned daughter of Fran, the woman who murdered Nancy Osborne’s dead sister Becca in prison over a decade ago, and has moved to Hollyoaks to live with the Osborne family who want to foster her following a deathbed promise from Nancy to her sibling’s killer.

When she meets Ollie for the first time there is instant chemistry, but his attempts at flirting are awkward at best. As the pair strike up a friendship, Brooke asks if she can watch the Morgan lad play football later at his planned match – having just been allowed back on the team by manipulative Buster.

Ollie then worries as Buster berates his distracted victim for being late for the match, but could the schoolboy have found a friend in Brooke he can confide in about the abuse?

Later in the week, Buster deliberately sabotages Ollie’s attempt to spend some father/son bonding time with dad Luke on the golf course by convincing him to help him on a fundraiser for sick tot Dee Dee Hutchinson instead, which forces Luke back to the booze thinking Ollie is rejecting him.

Can lonely Ollie turn to anyone as he falls further under sinister Buster’s spell?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.