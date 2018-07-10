Hollyoaks: Alfie and Yazz kiss – can new love help him recover from breakdown?

The troubled teen is out of hospital and adjusting to life with schizoaffective disorder

Hollyoaks revisits Alfie Nightingale’s mental health storyline next week when the teenager is released from hospital and attempts to adjust to living with schizoaffective disorder. Will a simmering romance with Yazz Maalik help or hinder his recovery?

Advertisement

In a recent dramatic single-strand episode aired last month that focused on troubled Alfie’s spiral into paranoia and delusions, the troubled teen suffered a breakdown and was admitted to a psychiatric ward where he was diagnosed with the condition.

Next week’s episodes follow Alfie’s recovery as he returns to the village where his family are reading on eggshells as they await his arrival. It’s only Yazz who appears to be able to get through to the lovable geek, as she was one of the people to identify he wasn’t well in the first place, and he opens up to his friend about how he’s feeling.

After the pair share a kiss, Ellie Nightingale encourages her brother to take Yazz on a date so they head to the Bean for a coffee and cos-play event. Thinking they’re now officially an item, Yazz goes in for another smooch – but is stopped in her tracks by a reluctant Alfie who admits he’s not sure about his feelings for her…

Humiliated Yazz fumes at the fella, who realises he has a lot of making up to do. As they clear the air it’s obvious Alfie isn’t quite ready for romance and dealing with his condition needs to be his priority – could the roller coaster of emotions end up getting the better of him and lead to his symptoms returning?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, Richard Linnell hinted at his character’s future in light of the diagnosis, praising the soap’s handling of the subject matter.

“A key part of this storyline is the recovery and it’s a long road ahead. We’ve explored the symptoms and progression of the condition, but now we’ll see how the correct treatment is different per person and per their experience, plus there’s the possible side effects of treatment.

Advertisement

“The research team and organisations like Mind have been great, it’s amazing to be able to show your life does go on, the condition becomes a part of your life but it doesn’t control you. Its like a modifier on your personality, you are still you – it doesn’t define you. That’s the message.”