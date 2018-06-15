Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: Nico is on the loose! See the first look pics

Hollyoaks: Nico is on the loose! See the first look pics

Sienna's pregnant serial killer kid uses a knitting needle to make her escape

Hollyoaks’ Nico Blake finally escapes her bedroom prison where mum Sienna is keeping her locked up until her baby arrives – is she about to embark on another killing spree?

Having stolen a knitting needle from her mother, the bad girl with a bun in the oven has been slowly picking the lock on the bedroom in the Blake flat to break out, and in the E4 episode showing on Monday 18 June she makes a bid for freedom.

However, her chance to flee is foiled when Joel Dexter makes an unannounced visit demanding to know why Sienna is selling up and moving on, not realising her plan to whisk Nico away from the village to make a fresh start with her daughter and grandchild in pastures new.

Nico bolts behind a shelving unit to stay hidden as stunned Sienna spots her – and in an effort to distract Joel’s attention, Sienna lunges at her ex and kisses him!

Will this be enough to prevent Nico being busted? Will she end up behind bars after being secretly harboured for weeks? What will the consequence of the surprise kiss between Joel and Sienna be for his fiancee Cleo McQueen? And is Nico about to unleash another campaign of terror on the locals?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

