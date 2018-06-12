EastEnders: Mick reports Stuart to the police – but is his mate really a paedophile?

EastEnders favourite Mick Carter has decided to report Stuart Highway to the police after coming to the conclusion that his oldest friend is actually a paedophile. But is Mick to suspect his mate of grooming underage girls?

This week’s episodes of the BBC1 soap have seen Mick left reeling after discovering photos and messages on Stuart’s phone that appeared to insinuate that he was grooming minors.

Tonight’s episode found Mick confronting Stuart about what he’d found, only to be told that if he truly believed him to be a predator, he should go to the police. Cliffhanger scenes then saw Mick do exactly that, but – as it turns out – he’s jumped to the wrong conclusion.

Upcoming scenes will see Stuart reveal that rather than being a paedophile, he’s actually trying to track down sexual predators in order to confront them. And what’s more he wants Mick’s help in doing so.

Uneasy with the notion of taking the law into their own hands, Mick voices his fears to Stuart who insists he’s no vigilante and it’s not about violence – all he does is present them with evidence he’s gleaned in order to take them to task. Will Mick decide to help Stuart’s risky crusade?

Later next week, Stu recruits younger brother Halfway as he prepares to track down another perverted predator to teach them a lesson as part of his one-man crimefighter act. Jittery Mick persuades Halfway not to get involved, but the ex-army chef snaps at his mate and expresses his fears of letting down his troubled sibling if he doesn’t go along with his wishes…

Will Stuart’s brand of justice end up putting himself, Mick and Highway in danger?

