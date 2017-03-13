Why is there no episode of EastEnders on Monday night?

Soap fans will be deprived again this evening

EastEnders viewers will once again have to go without a visit to Walford tonight, thanks to the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Advertisement

Coverage of the quarter-final match from Stamford Bridge begins at 7.30pm, all of which means that there’ll be no drama in Albert Square at 8.00pm.

The news will be a blow to fans who also had to go without the soap last Friday, when BBC1 instead showed the Six Nations game between Wales and Ireland.

But don’t despair – there will still be four episodes of EastEnders this week. The schedule will be as follows: Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm, plus two episodes on Friday at 8.00pm and 9.00pm.

As for what you’ll see: well, there’ll be drama for Shirley as she faces pressure behind bars, while Bex clashes with Martin again thanks to the ongoing drama at Walford High.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPFdFPn8uv8?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb9wGFelp78FklquqUuTnzni