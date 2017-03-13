Accessibility Links

Why is there no episode of EastEnders on Monday night?

Why is there no episode of EastEnders on Monday night?

Soap fans will be deprived again this evening

132428.3fc9460b-c18e-46e6-8916-ddfdd6feca28

EastEnders viewers will once again have to go without a visit to Walford tonight, thanks to the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Coverage of the quarter-final match from Stamford Bridge begins at 7.30pm, all of which means that there’ll be no drama in Albert Square at 8.00pm.

The news will be a blow to fans who also had to go without the soap last Friday, when BBC1 instead showed the Six Nations game between Wales and Ireland.

132429.f6ebf69d-8b6a-4212-a5bd-8b694df48fbd

But don’t despair – there will still be four episodes of EastEnders this week. The schedule will be as follows: Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm, plus two episodes on Friday at 8.00pm and 9.00pm.

As for what you’ll see: well, there’ll be drama for Shirley as she faces pressure behind bars, while Bex clashes with Martin again thanks to the ongoing drama at Walford High.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPFdFPn8uv8?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb9wGFelp78FklquqUuTnzni

Tags

All about EastEnders

Eastenders -April-June 2018 - 5723
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

