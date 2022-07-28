It's one of the better flexible month-by-month deals out there right now, but there are some other appetising bargains worth considering.

SMARTY just launched an eye-catching new SIM-only deal offering 50GB of data for just £10 per month.

Here's a whistle-stop tour of the best available today, plus some advice on which might suit you.

Get 50GB of data for only £10 with this SIM-only SMARTY deal

SIM-only deals are appealing for those who already have an unlocked handset they'd like to use, but haven't got a suitable SIM-card. For example, if you're considering buying a phone from a retailer like Currys or Amazon — rather than from a phone network like O2 or Vodafone — that handset will be 'unlocked', meaning that it isn't 'locked' to only work on one network.

As a result, pairing one of the best budget smartphones with a SIM-only deal can offer fantastic value for eagle-eyed bargain hunters.

Buy SMARTY SIM-only deal — 30GB (+20GB offer, total 50GB) for £10 per month

More SIM-only deals on offer right now

If you want even more data, one of Voxi's best current deals offers 75GB for £15 per month, with no up-front costs, plus a small extra perk — £5 cashback.

Buy Voxi SIM-only deal — 75GB for £15 per month

SIM-only deals offer the best mix of value and flexibility, thanks to the fact they roll on monthly, rather than locking you into longer contracts. However there are good deals to be found elsewhere too, like this bargain from Three.

Right now, Three is offering its unlimited data plan half price, down from £23 to just £11.50, for six months. That's a great price for boundless data, but be aware the plan also locks you into a 24-month contract and only the first six of those are half price.

As a result you're saving £69 overall against the price of the 24-month plan. For more information check out the link below.

Buy Three SIM-only deal — unlimited data (24-month plan) for £23 £11.50

