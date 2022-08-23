Now, we're focusing on the Flip 4, but for the best price on the Fold 4, head over to our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals page.

Samsung's exciting new foldables are here, packed with features and going on sale this Friday – and the RadioTimes.com team have been on the lookout for the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to help you save your cash.

So, why get one of Samsung's newest offerings? Both phones offer a sleeker, slimmer design than their predecessors, pack a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and protective Corning Gorilla Glass displays. During our hands-on experience with the phones, we particularly liked the expanded camera functionality of the Z Flip 4.

Use the camera of either phone while it's folded and the left, or lower, screen will show you the shots you've just taken. It makes it easy and intuitive to recognise if you've set up your shot correctly and got the lighting right, or if you need to go again.

The Z Flip is a little lower on storage and a little more affordable than the Fold but it still comes with many of the stand-out Z Series features — including that powerful processor.

The phones are available from Friday 26th August, but can be pre-ordered right now.

Regardless of which retailer you choose to use, buyers can also claim 12 months Disney Plus for free and some Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 —courtesy of Samsung — with any Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 right now.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals at a glance

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals when you pre-order today

Up to £490 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 when you trade in your old phone

Yep, a whole £490! Of course, how much you get off the Z Flip 4 in this deal depends on what exactly you trade in, but any smartphone can get you at least £250, as long as it meets Samsung's terms and conditions.

If you trade in your old phone against a Z Flip 4 before Thursday 25th August, you'll also get a £100 voucher.

Get Disney Plus, Xbox Game Pass and other benefits included with a Z Flip 4 plan from EE

Pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from EE and you'll get several 'smart benefits' included in your plan. These can range from Disney Plus, Netflix, BT Sport, Xbox Game Pass and a variety of other appealing incentives.

So, if you're on the lookout for an entertainment boost in your new phone plan, then it's worth sizing up EE's deals. They're not always the cheapest, but EE is generally well thought of when it comes to connectivity and service, plus those smart benefits are reasonably valuable in their own right.

Buy SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB for £1,059 at Amazon

If you want the 256GB version of the Z Flip 4, you can get it on Amazon for £1,059. That's the standard launch price, but we're expecting the first notable deals will come from Amazon, or from Samsung directly.

Check out the link below for the latest on pricing, availability and deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 100GB of data from £42.99 per month with £149 upfront from iD Mobile

This is one of the most affordable phone contracts out there right now for the Z Flip 4 and it includes a whopping 100GB of data! What's not to love?

This offering from iD Mobile costs £42.99 per month with £149 upfront. You can also claim 12 months Disney Plus for free and some Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in the deal.

