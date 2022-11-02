How to buy the Motorola Razr (2022) in the UK

After a long wait for fans of the throwback Razr series, the new phone is finally here - but should you buy it? And will it rank among the best foldable phones on the market?

The Motorola Razr (2022) is now available in the UK. Our guide tells you the essential info you need on the new phone, plus how to buy it and the latest updates on pricing, specs and availability.

Of course the new Razr rocks a distinctive style, but it's moved further away from the design of the original, removing the large 'chin' area and softening some of the angles and edges. Don't say it too loud, but it looks slightly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

It's got an improved cover screen on that outer shell that offers quick info, notifications and such. Open it up and you'll find a 6.7-inch OLED folding display with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's ideal for those looking for a highly-responsive display or silky smooth gaming experiences.

Elsewhere, there's an IP52 durability rating for added peace of mind. However, this rating only promises protection from 'limited dust ingress' and some water sprays and splashes. Notably, the main competitors from Samsung offer more in this field, so if you're a stickler for durability then it may be worth looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Series.

There are plenty of other eye-catching features on the Razr though — notably its dual 50MP camera system, fingerprint sensor for security and the ability to shoot 8K video! Under the hood, it's all powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, so speedy performance is near-guaranteed.

Tempted? Read on for the latest on how to pick up the new Razr for yourself.

How much is the Motorola Razr (2022) in the UK?

Right now, the standard starting price is £949.99 but stock is in fairly short supply, meaning prices are going up in some places.

This is unusual, but don't fret. The RadioTimes.com team is searching the web to provide the latest updates on pricing and availability for the new Motorola Razr.

How to buy the Motorola Razr (2022) in the UK

At the moment, stock is only available via a relatively small number of sites. Amazon and Motorola are both stocking the phone, and we've listed more options below.

Buy Motorola Razr (2022) for £949.99 at Motorola

Buy Motorola Razr (2022) for £1,012 at OnBuy

Buy Motorola Razr (2022) for £1,149.99 at Amazon

Latest Motorola Razr (2022) deals

Advertisement

For more on top tech check out our iPhone 14 Pro review, Oppo Reno 8 Pro review or read our thoughts on the Honor 70. Or, head over to our Technology homepage.