Win a Pixel 6, Fitbit or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in this new Currys Jubilee offer

Thanks to Currys, it’s also a time for offers on tech, with the retailer launching a “royal giveaway” this week that’s a great chance to win some top products.

The Platinum Jubilee is a time for street parties, family get-togethers and parades to mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign on the throne.

Running alongside its Epic Deals – which features discounts on TVs, computers, smart home, audio and appliances more – the Jubilee promotion’s prizes include a Google Pixel 6, Fitbit Charge 5 tracker, Dyson V15 vacuum and more.

So whether you will celebrate the anniversary by watching the parades on TV or buying the best Queen’s Platinum Jubilee merchandise, you won’t want to miss this offer. Here’s what you need to know about eligibility, and when it ends.

Shop the full Currys Epic Deals

What's the Currys Jubilee offer?

The promotion is a chance to win one of 70 tech prizes by filling an entry form on the Currys site between 25th May and 7th June.

It is a maximum of one entry per person a day. Five winners are selected every day, and they are notified via email within four working days. The winner has 14 days to confirm their details.

How to enter the Currys Jubilee offer

To enter the promotion, you have to buy a product for £25 or over either in-store or online between 25th May and 7th June and fill in the online entry form. You have to register the transaction by entering a receipt number (in-store) or order number (online). Gift cards and SIM contracts are both excluded. There will be 70 winners in total and they are all “randomly chosen and randomly allocated a prize.”

What are the technology prizes?

Here is the full list of prizes, per the promotion’s small print.

Top Currys ‘Epic Deals’ available now

Not sure how to spend the £25 needed to be eligible? Why not check out the tech that’s currently discounted on the Currys website as part of its "Epic Deals."

Our top three Currys deals:

Samsung 50-inch QE50 4K QLED TV (save £450)

With stunning display quality and support for multiple voice assistants – Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant – the QE50 offers a stunning experience for movies, TV shows and sports events. It’s down from £1,249 to £799 – a £450 discount.

Buy the Samsung 50-inch QE50 for £799 at Currys

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker (save £50)

With some of the best fitness and health tracking tools on the market, the Charge 5 is an attractive and comfortable wearable. It has an RRP of £169 but is down to £119 – a solid £50 off. For more, here is our full Fitbit Charge 5 review.

Buy the Fitbit Charge 5 for £119 at Currys

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro 46 mm (save £40)

Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a stylish smartwatch that has an impressive battery life of up to 14 days. It’s got everything you could want from a smart wearable, and is currently discounted by £40.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for £139 at Currys

More Currys Epic Deals to buy now:

Shop more Epic Deals at Currys

