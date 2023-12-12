FC 24 Mystery Nation explained: Easter Egg solution
Find out the answer to this mystery.
To celebrate the ongoing FC Pro Open esports tournament, EA Sports FC 24 Mystery Nation Easter Egg rewards are on offer in Ultimate Team, and everyone can join in the fun – as long as you know what the Mystery Nation Easter Egg solution is!
Fortunately for you, we know what the latest FC Pro Open Easter Egg solution is in FC 24, which should be available until FC Pro Match Week Four begins streaming on Twitch at 6pm on 18th December 2023.
You can also earn rewards for watching FC Pro Open livestreams – remember to link your EA and Twitch accounts or link your EA Account to YouTube to activate rewards! – but we’re here to talk you through the Mystery Nation Easter Egg solution.
Keep reading to find out what the current FC 24 Mystery Nation Easter Egg solution is and to learn more details about the FC Pro Open Easter Egg rewards.
FC 24 Mystery Nation Easter Egg solution
The EA FC 24 Mystery Nation Easter Egg solution for the FC Pro Open Easter Egg objective is Denmark. Denmark is this week’s Mystery Nation, which was revealed as part of the FC Pro Matchday 3 livestream.
To earn the reward this week, you need to score three goals with a finesse shot using a player from the mystery nation (Denmark) in any Ultimate Team game mode.
With Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrøm and Rasmus Højlund all both available and solid Ultimate Team players from Denmark, you should be able to score three finesse shots with one of them in no time.
Complete this challenge and you’ll earn yourself a nice Coin Boost: 1,000 Coins for Five Matches reward! There’s also a group reward of an 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack.
The next FC Pro Open Easter Egg - Mystery Nation objective should be available to complete from 6pm on 18th December (when FC Pro Match Week Four begins).
FC Pro Open Easter Egg explained
During the run of the FC Pro Open event, the Easter Egg - Mystery Nation objective should reoccur alongside each Match Week of the tournament.
The next FC Pro Open Match Week is scheduled to begin at 6pm on 18th December, which means the next Mystery Nation Easter Egg objective in FC 24 Ultimate Team should go live at a similar time.
Each of the Mystery Nation Easter Egg objectives needs to be completed with a player from a specific nation that is revealed during the livestream of the esports event.
You don’t need to watch the event to find out the answer, as that will be shared by friendly gamers looking to help everyone earn those rewards.
We’ll update this page with the next Mystery Nation and FC Pro Open Easter Egg objective solution when it’s revealed on 18th December.
