Once EA has revealed the nominations for what it thinks were the top performing players in world football across the 2023 calendar year, you will be able to head to the official EA FC website and place your vote(s) on the players you think were best out of the nominees.

Shortly after the vote closes, the Team of the Year will be revealed, and special promo cards will be added to the game’s Ultimate Team.

Read on to find out when we think the FC 24 TOTY release date will be and to discover our predictions on which players might be included in the vote.

The EA FC 24 TOTY release date should be sometime in the middle of January 2024, likely Monday 15th.

EA is yet to reveal the release date of its annual TOTY promotion in Ultimate Team, so 15th January is an educated guess on our part.

We’ve based our Team of the Year release date prediction on the fact that EA is revealing the nominees from across the real-life game of football (or soccer, if you prefer) on Monday 8th January.

You will be able to vote on which players you think deserve the crown of appearing in the men’s and women’s TOTY XIs, based on how they performed across 2023.

We’d imagine the vote will last around a week – or just a few days (based on how previous Player of the Month votes have worked). This would mean that a release date of the TOTY promo in Ultimate Team of Monday 15th January could be on the cards.

As the nominations are revealed, however, EA should confirm the TOTY release date and we’ll update this page.

FC 24 Team of the Year predictions

There will be two Team of the Year XIs in EA FC 24, which has been confirmed by EA. The publisher will reveal the full list of nominees on Monday 8th January. Before then, though, we can speculate on a number of the players we think will be nominated.

Harry Kane is almost a guarantee following his spectacular year for both Tottenham Hotspur and current club Bayern Munich. Since his switch to German club football, the England captain and former Spurs star has scored 25 goals and notched up eight assists in Munich in just 22 matches (as of the end of 2023).

We’d be surprised if other goal machines such as Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t nominated. Back at Spurs, Son Heung-min might have done enough in the first half of the 23/24 season to earn a nomination, too.

EA FC 24 leaker FUTBIN on X (formerly known as Twitter) has supposedly leaked the entire list of stars nominated for both the men’s and women’s XI. Check out their post below:

We’ll find out soon enough if the leaks above are reliable, but do take both leaked lists with a pinch of salt.

We’ll update this page when EA reveals the nominations on 8th January.

