With just one card officially revealed as of writing, plenty more have been leaked and rumoured to be included. Bizarrely, it’s been reported that a number of Icon cards of legendary players will be part of the promo.

Read on to find out when the FC 24 Future Stars promo start date is on Ultimate Team and to see the players officially revealed and those rumoured to be included.

The FC 24 Future Stars start date is Friday 9th February 2024, EA has confirmed.

A start time in the UK is yet to be revealed, but we’d wager the new promo will be live in Ultimate Team from 6pm, as is the typical update timing for EA FC 24.

EA revealed the release date for the promo on X (formerly known as Twitter) and confirmed Trinity Rodman as the first Future Stars card. You can check the post out below:

The 88-rated RW Trinity Rodman Future Stars promo card boasts incredible stats and double PlayStyles.

Her 96 Pace, 86 Shooting, 89 Dribbling, and 87 Physicality combo looks lethal.

Which players are rumoured for EA FC 24 Future Stars?

As of writing, Trinity Rodman is the only Future Stars promo card to have been officially confirmed by EA Sports, but we all know there won’t only be one card, right?

On top of the officially confirmed Trinity Rodman card, many more are rumoured to be added to the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo. What’s more, some are reported to have Evolution cards, meaning they can get better in-game!

Thanks to reliable FC 24 leakers such as FutSheriff, we can provide you with this list of rumoured EA FC 24 Future Stars promo cards. Those rumoured are:

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Balde

Arda Güler

Castello Lukeba

Cole Palmer

Harvey Elliott

Jérémy Doku

Lauren James

Pablo Barrios

Pedro Neto

Victor Boniface

Yann Bisseck

Frank Rijkaard (Icon)

Paolo Maldini (Icon)

Roberto Carlos (Icon)

Ronaldinho (Icon)

Steven Gerrard (Icon)

Wayne Rooney (Icon)

It’s worth remembering that the list of Future Stars promo cards above is all based on leaks/rumours. Only Trinity Rodman has been officially confirmed to feature.

We will, of course, update this page with official information when it has been revealed by EA.

