With Halloween out of the way for another year, everyone has turned their attention to Christmas and there is a lot out there for the festive Minecraft fan to enjoy.

Looking to give the Minecraft fan in your life a present that will last for a full month? The best Minecraft advent calendar for 2022 is the gift that will keep on giving and you're in the right place to find out the best of the best.

With new discoveries behind each and every door, there will be a little surprise for each day of December 2022 leading up to the big day itself. A perfect present for any fan of the blocky series. Not just chocolate, either. There are actual toys and everything in these advent calendars.

We've taken a look around the web to pinpoint the very best Minecraft advent calendars out there. Now it's just up to you to decide which one you'll give as a gift and which one you'll keep for yourself. We won't tell.

Best Minecraft advent calendars

Minecraft Stationery Advent Calendar

Starting off with one that does not involve finding bits of chocolate – a point of controversy for some – is this stationary Minecraft advent calendar that will give you different items each day. Items you get range from keychains to pens and it is a great gift for those who love Minecraft and doodling!

Minecraft Cube advent calendar

Why only get 24 treats when you can get over 50? Some of the doors you open with this calendar have multiple items included so you'll get way more than usual out of this advert calendar. And the design itself is pretty epic too with the cube shape being instantly recognisable to those with even a passing interest in Minecraft.

Minecraft Mob Head Minis Advent Calendar

With 24 little treats including characters, blocks, and items that will be immediately appreciated by fans of the series, the Minecraft Mob Head Minis Advent Calendar will make for a great gift. By scanning the included QR code on the package, you can watch a bonus video for even more fun.

