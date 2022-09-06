Much like the hit anime, Attack on Titan: Evolution follows sees players battling giant titans to become the strongest scout and earn perks, cosmetics and upgrades along the way.

Given how popular anime experiences are on Roblox , it's no surprise that the worldwide phenomenon Attack on Titan has its own game that has been making waves on the online creation platform.

It wouldn't be a hit Roblox game without some promo codes for free in-game loot, however, and Attack on Titan Evolution codes can get players free spins, cash and more to help take on those man-eating giants.

See below for a full list of active codes and a guide on how to redeem them.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to use Attack on Titan Evolution codes

It's nice and easy to redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution:

Open Attack on Titan: Evolution through Roblox

Tap the Menu button (the three bars) in the bottom left

Press the Settings button, then select Codes

Enter your selected Attack on Titan: Evolution code

Enjoy your in-game freebies, and repeat with any remaining codes!

Bear in mind, however, that previous codes have required you are at least Level Five in order to work.

If you'd like a say on future codes, you can join the Attack on Titan: Evolution discord and vote on what the next batch of codes will include.

Now you just need those all-important codes...

Read more on Roblox:

Attack On Titan: Evolution active codes

There are only a few Attack on Titan: Evolution codes currently active at the moment - but there are lots of free spins up for grabs so redeem them while you can:

BASEBALLPITCH – one-hour double XP boost



– one-hour double XP boost BOSSGIFT – one-hour double luck boost

– one-hour double luck boost MaidFitOUT - 40 spins (NEW)

- 40 spins (NEW) BossStudio - 1 hour x2 Luck (NEW)

- 1 hour x2 Luck (NEW) OnePieceCrates - 40 spins

There were plenty of Attack on Titan: Evolution codes during August, though those have now sadly expired. If you're interested in what was offered previously, we've listed all the expired codes below:

5MVISITS – 40 Spins

– 40 Spins 100KFAVS – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins 35KLIKES – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins 40KLIKES – 12,000 Gold

– 12,000 Gold 30KLIKES – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins 2MVISITS – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins 2MVISITS+ – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins 25KLIKES – 25 Spins / Double XP

– 25 Spins / Double XP 20KLIKES – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins 75KFAVS – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins 1MVISITS – 125 Spins

– 125 Spins AOTERELEASE – 200 Spins

– 200 Spins 10KLIKES – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins PEAK – 175 Spins

– 175 Spins FIXES – 10,000 Gold

– 10,000 Gold STRESSTEST – 25 Spins

As a relatively new game still in testing, we expect the number of codes to only go up in the future - check back here for all the latest Attack on Titan: Evolution codes as they are released.

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | The Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.