What started off as thousands of bargain hunters pressing their noses against the glass of closed stores has now turned into the biggest online shopping event of the year.

The upside of this: you can do all your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your own discounted Oodie. The downside: it’s a lot harder to know which retailer is offering a genuine discount and which has just put a fancy percentage on the screen.

Enter the RadioTimes.com team. Every year, our merry band of bargain hunters put our noses to the test as we try and sniff out the best deals possible, and this year will be no different. Already, we’re tracking down discounts on top products like the best iPhone 15 deals, best Nintendo Switch offers and best Google Pixel 8 deals, plus reputable brands, such as the best LEGO deals and the best Samsung offers.

Every year we scour the internet and compare prices across multiple retailers to ensure you’re paying the best price possible, and we’ll be completely honest with you if we believe a product isn’t worth your hard-earned cash.

So this Black Friday, why don’t you sit back, relax and let the RadioTimes.com team do all the work for you? Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Friday dates for 2023.

Black Friday lands on the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving – the final weekend in November.

That means this year’s event is Friday 24th November.

When does Black Friday 2023 sales start for UK retailers?

Although the official Black Friday is 24th November – we’ll be sure to keep repeating this! – that doesn’t mean you’ve only got one day to bag a deal.

Most retailers will run great bargains on the Friday before, in this case the 17th of November. Then there’s sure to be regular deal updates in the week running up to Black Friday, i.e. Monday 20th November onwards.

But that’s not all, many major retailers start running discounts from the 1st of November. So far today we’ve seen discounts go live from Currys, Argos, Very and more on products such as smart TVs, electric toothbrushes and air fryers.

When do Black Friday 2023 UK sales end?

Black Friday sales will officially end on Monday 27th November; also known as Cyber Monday. This day is known for having great last-minute discounts on technology and the latest devices, and will also see the last Black Friday discounts hanging around.

How long will Black Friday deals in the UK last?

The Black Friday deals will usually end by midnight on Cyber Monday (27th November).

But some may carry on into the Christmas period, plus you won’t have long to wait until the Boxing Day sales.

Which UK retailers have Black Friday 2023 sales live now?

Several retailers in the UK already have sales live for Black Friday. We can’t promise these are the best prices you’ll see this month, but if you want to get all your shopping out the way early, here’s where you should look:

