The PSVR2 came out in February last year and impressed us with its 4K HDR visuals, 110 degree field of view and PlayStation VR2 Sense technology, which features eye tracking, headset feedback and 3D Audio.

It also marked a huge shift in the world of VR as more and more gaming companies began creating games that were suitable for the PSVR2 and its rival the Meta Quest 3. As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane said: "We’re definitely starting to see more companies bother to invest in VR games, it felt a few years ago that VR was lacking those household names, but now it’s starting to get a bigger library of things that are more appealing to a casual gamer."

This PSVR2 offer will run until 2nd January 2025 and is joined by a ton of other savings across PlayStation consoles, controllers, games and accessories. For instance, take a look at the PS5 Controller Black Friday deal, the PS5 Slim Black Friday UK deal, and will the PS5 Pro go on sale this Black Friday?

How much will the PSVR2 cost during Black Friday 2024?

With the PlayStation Black Friday deals now released, we can say for sure that the PSVR2 will start at £349.99 this Black Friday.

If you're wondering if that's a good deal, last year the VR headset was reduced by just £20 and the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle went down by £39.99.

This is probably the cheapest offer you'll find on any major VR headset this November, so we'd definitely recommend getting it while you can.

How long does the PSVR2 Black Friday deal last?

This deal will run from 22nd November until 2nd January 2025.

However, as always with PlayStation you need to keep a close eye on stock. Last year we saw PS5 Slims, Portals and headsets flying off the virtual shelves so we're expecting to see similar demand this year.

Where can I buy the PSVR2 in the UK?

Just in case stocks do wane, here's everywhere you can currently get the the PSVR2 at the moment:

Best PSVR2 Black Friday deals and bundles in UK sales

Get up to 74% off PSVR2 games at GAME

GAME

What's the deal: GAME has deals across a huge range of games specifically designed for the PSVR2. This includes: Star Wars Tales of the Galaxy's Edge, Crossfire Sierra Squad, Vertigo 2 and more.

Why we chose it: What's the point of having a shiny new VR headset if you don't have the games to go with it?

Get 50% off Venom PSVR2 carry case

Venom PSVR2 carry case. GAME

What's the deal: The Venom PSVR2 is now half-price at GAME, perfect for Marvel fans who want to personalise their gaming setup.

Why we chose it: Not only does the Venom carry case look sleek, it also provides robust protection for your PSVR2 thanks to its firm internal cut-outs. It also has a zip pocket and storage pouch for cables and accessories.

Buy Venom PSVR2 carry case for £29.99 £14.99 (save £15 or 50%) at GAME

Save 5% on PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station

PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station. Amazon

What's the deal: The PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station is now £37.99 on Amazon, down from £39.99.

Why we chose it: Keeping your controllers charged is one of the keys to a seamless gaming experience and this controller charging station helps you do just that thanks to its simple click-in design.

Buy PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station for £39.99 £37.99 (save £2 or 5%) at Amazon

Get four months' free Apple TV+ and three months' Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade free with the PSVR2

PlayStation VR 2 headset. Currys

What's the deal: When you purchase a PSVR2 console at Currys, you'll get four months free Apple TV+, as well as three months Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade completely for free.

Why we chose it: This deal adds up to more than a year's worth of free Apple services covering everything from music to fitness.

Get four months free Apple TV+ and three months Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade free with the PSVR2 at Currys

PSVR2 gaming headset & VS5015 carry case for PSVR2 bundle

PSVR2 console with Venom carry case. Amazon

What's the deal: More bundling up to save, and this time you can bundle the PSVR2 console with the VS5015 carry case to access your savings.

Why we chose it: The PSVR2 comes with the Venom carry case, offering sturdy protection for your console as well as a chance to display your love of Marvel.

Buy PSVR2 gaming headset & VS5015 carry case for PSVR2 bundle for £549

