Argos finally launches Black Friday sale with the best Dyson discount yet

The Argos Black Friday sale is finally here, and there are some fantastic discounts on a wide range of tech and toys – everything from gaming chairs to tablets.

Advertisement

We are scouring the retailer’s website to bring you the top offers throughout the sale. Highlights so far include the best discount we’ve seen on the Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, a half-price discount on the Kenwood Kmix stand mixer (now £199.99) and £70 off the Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch.

After more savings? Follow our Black Friday live deals blog as our tech experts track the top offers online, with bargains expected until Cyber Monday 2021.

Best Argos Black Friday deals available now

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599.99 £439.99 (save £160 or 27%)

What’s the deal: Save £160 (or 27%) on the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This model normally costs £599, making it that little bit more affordable this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: This is the best discount on a top Dyson model we’ve found so far this Black Friday. The Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner has a run time of up to 60 minutes, comes with six accessories and an LCD screen that shares filter maintenance reminders and blockage reports. It may have just launched its sale, but Argos has already undercut other retailers by £10, bringing you a £160 discount.

Though note if the £439.99 price point still feels a little high, the older Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is also down to £299.99, saving you £100.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599.99 £439.99 (save £160 or 27%)

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer | £399.99 £199.99 (save 200 or 50%)

What’s the deal: The Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer is now half price!

Why we chose it: Yes, you read that right. Argos is currently beating Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer in cream. It’s now down from £399.99 to £199.99. This model is great for mixing, kneading and whisking, boasting a 1000w motor, 5L heat resistant and dishwasher-safe glass bowl, six different speeds and three separate add-on attachments: a K-Beater, Whisk and a Dough Hook.

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer | £399.99 £199.99 (save 200 or 50%)

Nintendo Switch Elite Deluxe Case | £16.99 £12.49 (save £4.50 or 25%)

What’s the deal: A solid 25% of this sleek Nintendo Switch carry case.

Why we chose it: This attractive grey coloured case, compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, is great for anyone who takes their console with them while travelling – not only offering a place to keep your expensive system secure but also space for up to 14 games and various gaming accessories.

Nintendo Switch Elite Deluxe Case | £16.99 £12.49 (save £4.50 or 25%)

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II headphones | £299.95 £219.95 (save £80 or 27%)

What’s the deal: Save £80 off these high-end headphones from Bose.

Why we chose it: The QuietComfort 35 series is a very well regarded set of over-ear headphones and comes with noise cancellation. Bose is a quality audio company, and these have been an iconic model for years. They come with Alexa and Google Assistant support and up to 20 hours of battery life. £80 off? We’ll take it.

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II headphones | £299.95 £219.95 (save £80 or 27%)

Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch | £269.99 £199.99 (save £70 or 26%)

What’s the deal: A £70 saving on this top Garmin smartwatch, now down from £269.99 to £199.99.

Why we chose it: Garmin is a major player in the smartwatch space and makes quality products. This particular wearable is great for fitness enthusiasts, specifically runners, thanks to its built-in GPS and performance monitoring features.

Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch | £269.99 £199.99 (save £70 or 26%)

X Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair | £169.99 £119.99 (save £50 or 29%)

What’s the deal: A £50 saving on this audio-powered gaming chair.

Why we chose it: The X Rocker Pro is not only discounted from £169.99 to £119.99 right now, but we think it would make the perfect gift for anyone glued to their PC or console. It has a 2.1 audio system mounted into the headrest and looks sleek with its eSports inspired rich faux leather design. For comparisons, be sure to read our full guide to the best gaming chairs.

X Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair | £169.99 £119.99 (save £50 or 29%)

What’s the deal: There’s now £40 off this vibrant Kindle e-reader.

Why we chose it: Kindle is one of the dominant brands in the e-reader space, and for good reason – it just works. This 10th generation model will make a great gift for avid bookworms, coming with a pink cover and a child-friendly 2-year worry-free guarantee to protect against damages alongside one year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which has more than a thousand books.

Samsung HW-A430 Bluetooth Sound Bar | £229 £114 (save 115 or 50%)

What’s the deal: A massive £115 saving on this sleek wireless soundbar.

Why we chose it: If you want to take your TV viewing experience to the next level, definitely consider this compact-but-powerful Samsung model that connects to your TV wirelessly via Bluetooth and also comes with a subwoofer for extra punch.

Samsung HW-A430 Bluetooth Sound Bar | £229 £114 (save 115 or 50%)

Google Chromecast in Charcoal | £30 £17.99 (save £12 or 40%)

What’s the deal: You can now save 40% on this great streaming device.

Why we chose it: Google’s Chromecast is a great tool to have for your TV. Plugging it into an HDMI port on your TV lets you stream content in 1080p directly from your smartphone with a quick tap. Compatible apps include Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and Spotify. It makes a fantastic Christmas gift.

Google Chromecast in Charcoal | £30 £17.99 (save £12 or 40%)

What’s the deal: This child-proof Amazon tablet is now half price.

Why we chose it: Intended for children aged 3–12, this Amazon Fire 7 Kids gives a tablet experience without you having to worry too much about breakages. The bulky “kid-proof” case is designed to protect against drops, and it comes with a one year Amazon Kids+ subscription, providing access to thousands of books, films, TV shows, educational apps, games and age-appropriate Audible audiobooks.

More Black Friday Argos deals

How long will the Argos Black Friday sale last?

The Argos Black Friday sale went live today (19th November) and will continue right through to the official Black Friday weekend, which kicks off on 26th November this year. Discounts are expected to last until Cyber Monday, on 29th November. With Christmas fast approaching, it’s a great time to stock up on tech and toys.

Check out our full guide to the 40 best tech gifts for Christmas 2021.

Argos Black Friday 2021: delivery and pick up methods

There are tech deals at a lot of UK retailers, but unlike Amazon, for example, Argos is also a well-known fixture on the high street. It’s not only the selection of items on sale that makes Argos a key Black Friday destination, but also that it offers a click & collect service so you can pop into your local store to pick up your purchase.

Alternatively, you have the option of using the Fast Track Same Day Home Delivery service, which lets you get products delivered to your front door in a matter of hours.

The same-day service costs £3.95 and is available when you place an order online before 5pm. Or, you can opt for a named day delivery service at the same price.

But that’s not all. Argos has collection points inside some Sainsbury’s locations – and these are convenient as they often have later opening hours than high street stores. You can search for your local collection points during the Argos payment process.

How to get a good Black Friday deal at Argos

Prepare before shopping online: Make a list of what tech products you want to be looking for and add all of your favourites to the website’s wishlist.

Create an Argos account ahead of time: Creating your own account gives you access to the Argos wishlist – and may save you time when checking out.

Shop around: Of course, Argos isn’t the only retailer operating during Black Friday, so if you see a great discount, have a quick comparison over some rivals. The key stores are Currys, Very, AO and Amazon. Look out for price matching policies.

Sign up for newsletters: Argos promises “exclusive offers” and “unmissable deals” if you sign up to its mailing list. Don’t miss out on our own tech newsletter, too. We will be sending out multiple updates throughout the sales with the latest offers.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more on Black Friday

Our experts are busy finding the best prices on a range of popular products. Keep an eye on our guides below for the top Black Friday discounts this year:

Advertisement

Looking for the latest updates? Follow our Black Friday live deals coverage.