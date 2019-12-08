Meet Jacqueline Jossa – the former EastEnders star doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has swapped Albert Square for her first stint on reality TV in the Australian jungle.

Jossa will wave goodbye to husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters as she heads Down Under for I’m A Celebrity 2019 with famous campmates Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Nadine Coyle among others.

Here’s all you need to know about the soap star.

Age: 27

Famous for: Playing Lauren Branning on EastEnders from 2010 to 2018

Twitter: @jacquelineMjos

Instagram: @jacjossa

Who is Jacqueline Jossa ?

Jacqueline Jossa was best known for playing Lauren Branning in EastEnders alongside Jake Wood as her dad Max. It is her only acting gig to date, but is a role she won multiple awards for. I’m A Celebrity will be her first ever reality TV appearance and comes nearly two years after her husband, former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. The pair, who tied the knot in June 2017, have two daughters together: Ella, four, and Mia, one.

Jossa is no stranger to media attention having faced multiple allegations that her marriage was on the rocks after Osborne was accused of cheating. Something he vehemently denied.

Why is Jacqueline Jossa going on I’m a Celebrity?

“I think people think I am a pushover or a doormat,” she said. “I also think some people pity me. I want to show I am fine. I am up for a laugh and that I will go for it and try my best.”

What has Jacqueline Jossa said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

The actress and mum-of-two said she is looking forward to having a technology detox in the jungle, but fears taking part as herself as it is the first time she has “done a show where I have been myself”.

She has also “never done rock climbing, jumped out of a plane or camped” and is “scared of everything – especially spiders”.