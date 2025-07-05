While it seems as though that’s it for the teenager, an eldritch creature comes across him and effectively consumes him by becoming him physically.

Hikaru returns, but all wrong. Yoshiki and the rural town notice, but it may just be too late to stop Hikaru’s new alien nature from consuming them all.

If this premise sounds right up your street and you want to know more, then read on to learn everything there is to know about The Summer Hikaru Died's release schedule – from how many episodes to expect to when and where you can watch the anime series.

The Summer Hikaru Died anime release schedule: When are new episodes out?

According to Netflix and Fangoria, the premiere of The Summer Hikaru Died is 5th July 2025.

While we know the release date, we do not know the episode titles or the total number of episodes. However, we will be sure to update this page as more information about the series comes out.

That said, with The Summer Hikaru Died's anime release being confirmed for 5th July, we’ve narrowed down the potential release schedule.

Unfortunately, it has not been confirmed whether the anime will have 12 episodes or fewer; however, considering that a typical anime season consists of 12 episodes, we’re assuming this will be the case here. If this changes, we’ll update this page to reflect that.

It should be noted that these dates are speculative and are liable to change as more information about The Summer Hikaru Died comes out.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 – 5th July 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 – 12th July 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 – 19th July 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 – 26th July 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 – 2nd August 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 – 9th August 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 – 16th August 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 – 23rd August 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 – 30th August 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 10 – 6th September 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 11 – 13th September 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 12 – 20th September 2025

What time are new The Summer Hikaru Died episodes released?

Outside of episodes releasing on a Saturday, the exact timing for the release of The Summer Hikaru Died episodes hasn’t yet been confirmed.

When we get more information about when the episodes will drop, we’ll be sure to update this guide – so be sure to check back regularly!

How many episodes will there be in The Summer Hikaru Died?

At the time of writing, it hasn’t been established how many episodes The Summer Hikaru Died will have.

That said, considering it only had six tankōbon volumes released and its genre, we speculate that there will be 12 episodes overall, running from July to September.

If information comes to light that states otherwise, we'll be sure to update this guide and let you know.

Where can I watch The Summer Hikaru Died?

The Summer Hikaru Died will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, starting 5th July 2025. It will also be available for free on Abema in Japan on the same date.

What’s the plot of The Summer Hikaru Died?

Two teenage boys, Yoshiki and Hikaru, live in a rural mountain town and, despite being total opposites to one another, are best friends.

However, things turn sour when Hikaru perishes during a mountain hiking trip. While the town mourns him, it all ends up being for naught as he returns a week later, completely unharmed.

Yet things aren’t so simple. Yoshiki knows that his best friend is different now, but has no idea how to stop whatever eldritch creature is in charge of his body.

The Summer Hikaru Died is available to watch now on Netflix and Abema.

