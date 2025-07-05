We'd assume that title to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to the Goalhanger podcast stable (The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Football, The Rest Is Politics, The Rest Is Entertainment, and so on), which is overseen by Gary Lineker.

To be clear, The Rest Is Bulls*!t is produced by Avalon, and it appears to have no official connection to Goalhanger.

The first episode is now available to stream. In fact, you can watch it below.

The synopsis for this one-off teaser promises jokes based around "exclusive insight into Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ as he tries to ‘make a s**t ton of money out of podcasting’".

The description also warns viewers to "brace yourself for the real Paddington Bear and his penchant for something other than marmalade", while also finding out "what really went on when The Donald called President Putin".

Further episodes are expected in the autumn, with the brains behind the show aiming to "laugh in the face of these anxiety-inducing, squeaky-bum times of global conflict" and "unhinged world leaders".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The original Spitting Image ran for 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by over 15 million viewers, picking up BAFTA and Emmy Awards for its tongue-in-cheek take on western politics and celebrity culture.

The show returned to ITV and BritBox in 2020, with 4.4 million viewers tuning in to make the most of some absurdist escapism during a challenging time.

This new take on the series is led by big names in Al Murray and Matt Forde, who were also behind the spin-off stage show Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical, which received strong reviews from critics during its run in 2023.

An exact start date for the full first season of The Rest Is Bulls*!t is yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect updates on the official Spitting Image social media platforms in due course.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.