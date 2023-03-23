That’s right, Britain’s most iconic puppet show (no, not Thunderbirds) is coming to London this summer. Politics and pop culture fans alike can head down to the Phoenix Theatre and delight as they watch Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical.

What better way to introduce this musical than with the words of writer Matt Forde: "Nothing can prepare you for what you're about to see, it's the wildest show in the West End."

Running from May until August, the show is based on the classic TV series Spitting Image, and will feature over 100 puppets from the world of royalty, TV, sport, and movies.

With appearances from Britain’s last three prime ministers as well as King Charles III, Harry and Meghan, Idris Elba, and Daniel Craig, the show is promising to be a hilarious musical extravaganza. In the description it reads: "There’s songs. There’s dancing. There’s absolutely no respect paid to anyone. It’s just like your favourite musical but funnier and no Michael Ball."

As well as Matt Forde, the show is being written by Sean Foley and Al Murray, who added: "When Spitting Image first appeared on British TV it blew people's minds... Now it's going to do it all over again in the West End.

"All the elements the show was famed for: outrageous depictions of the great and the not so good, catchy songs, famous faces saying the things you've always wanted to hear them say, all reinvented for the stage. You won't know where to look!"

More like this

Spitting Image has been a core part of British satire since 1984, when it was created by writers Peter Fluck and Roger Law. Back then it, of course, starred puppets of Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and the Queen and was an ITV staple until 1996.

In 2020, the show was revived and streamed on BritBox with a new line-up of subjects including Greta Thunberg, Vladimir Putin, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Now, these puppets are back and stretching their vocal cords for a musical version of the hit show. So, for satire, songs and a lot of reflecting on society, find out how to get tickets today.

Buy Spitting Image the Musical tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where is Spitting Image the Musical being performed?

ATG Tickets

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical will have a four-month stint in the West End from Wednesday 24th May until Saturday 26th August. Performances will run every Tuesday to Sunday with two shows on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The musical is taking place in the Phoenix Theatre, which is currently playing host to A Streetcar Named Desire and will afterwards hold the upcoming Stranger Things play.

The theatre sits in the very centre of the West End on Charing Cross road, with Tottenham Court Road (Elizabeth, Central and Northern lines), Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines), and Covent Garden (Piccadilly line) as the nearest tube stops.

Buy Spitting Image the Musical tickets at ATG Tickets

How much are tickets for Spitting Image the Musical?

Tickets are available from £25 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and for matinee shows, otherwise they’re upwards of £30. Depending on where you sit, however, the prices can go up to £155 or £175 with a VIP package.

How to get tickets to see Spitting Image the Musical

Tickets for Spitting Image the Musical are available now on ATG Tickets.

On the website, you can also find out the dates for accessible shows, including captioned, audio described and signed performances. The play is also not recommended for children under 12 due to the use of strong language.

Buy Spitting Image the Musical tickets at ATG Tickets

If comedy’s your thing, find out how to buy tickets to the Iain Stirling tour, or check out the best London comedy shows.

Advertisement

Or, for more great London experiences, take a look at the best London bus tours or the best London rooftop gardens to try in 2023.