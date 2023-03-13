The play, by Tennessee Williams, was first performed in 1947. It was made famous by the 1951 film adaptation starring Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando, and follows Blanche DuBois (Patsy Ferran in the upcoming run) as she visits her estranged sister Stella (Anjana Vasan) and husband Stanley (Paul Mescal) in New Orleans.

Theatregoers, rejoice! A Streetcar Named Desire, which has been widely acknowledged as the hottest ticket in town after it sold out in under 24 hours, has extended its run — and there are also new tickets for already existing show dates.

It soon becomes clear that Blanche is more fragile than she seems, and as tension builds between her and Stanley, the world threatens to unravel around her in the summer heat.

The show is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, who is best known for her multiple Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret in 2021 which starred Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley.

In February, it was announced that the show would be moving to the much larger Phoenix Theatre for a limited six week run, after 12 weeks at the intimate Almeida Theatre. Here at RadioTimes.com, we consider ourselves somewhat experts in the world of theatre tickets and we've rarely seen such a popular theatre show, with such high demand for the new run meaning ticket hopefuls were virtually queuing for upwards of half an hour.

It has also been announced that the show will be extended by a week, which means it will now run from next week, Monday 20th March, until Saturday 6th May. Plus, now that the set design has been finalised, we understand that a total of 13,000 extra tickets will become available for the original shows.

It's been a busy week for Paul Mescal, being in LA for the Oscars last night after his Best Actor nomination for the film Aftersun. The actor rose to fame in 2020 for his role in the TV adaptation of Normal People, and has been in high demand for TV and theatre ever since.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get your hands on these last chance tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire.

Buy tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire from £15 at ATG Tickets

A Streetcar Named Desire: when and where is the play showing?

A Streetcar Named Desire will be at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End after it's previous run at the Almeida Theatre in Islington, London.

Having been extended by one week, the show still has a highly limited run of seven weeks. It begins on Monday 20th March, and was originally set to run until the end of April — however, with the new dates, it has now been extended until Saturday 6th May.

The Phoenix Theatre has step-free access to the Dress Circle from street level. There are also visual impairment accessible performances. For more information, visit the Phoenix Theatre website.

How much are tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire?

The new tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire will start at £15, with the full range of ticket pricing becoming available for the new week of performances. We believe the priciest tickets will be around the £90 mark, but it could be higher.

How to get tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire

The new, last chance tickets will be released on ATG Tickets today (Monday 13th March) at 11am.

If the previous ticket release was anything to go by, we're expecting huge interest in this new batch. If you want to get your hands on some, act as quickly as possible and expect to join a virtual queue.

Our top tips for beating the queue are to try on a few different devices and remember to never, ever hit the refresh button. Patience is your friend here. Good luck!

