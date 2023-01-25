The quiet, stirring drama from first-time feature writer and director Charlotte Wells is up in four categories at the BAFTAs - Outstanding British Film, Best Casting, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Wells, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Paul Mescal .

With the 2023 film awards season now in full swing, one of the big contenders is Aftersun , particularly at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Mescal is also nominated for his performance in the Best Actor category at this year's Oscars - if you needed any more signs that his was a performance not to be missed.

So, if you're trying to make sure to catch all the nominees before the awards ceremonies, where can you find Aftersun? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aftersun in the UK.

Is Aftersun streaming in the UK?

Paul Mescal as Calum and Frankie Corio as Sophie in Aftersun. Sarah Makharine

Yes, it is. You can watch Aftersun on the streaming service Mubi, which viewers can either sign up to as a service on its own or as an add-on through Prime Video.

While the film was distributed by A24 in the US, it has been distributed in the UK and internationally by Mubi, both on it's streaming service and in cinemas.

Where else can viewers in the UK watch Aftersun?

Paul Mescal as Calum in Aftersun. Sarah Makharine

Aftersun is also available to watch through Curzon Home Cinema for a one-off payment, while the film is still available to watch in a number of cinemas nationwide.

It was first released in the UK in November 2022, following a US release in October.

What is Aftersun about?

The official synopsis for Aftersun says: "At a fading vacation resort in the late 1990s, 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (BAFTA winner Paul Mescal, Normal People). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.

"20 years later, Sophie's tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't, in Charlotte Wells’s superb and searingly emotional debut film."

Aftersun trailer

You can watch the trailer for Aftersun right here, now.

Aftersun is available to watch on Mubi. Prime Video members can get a free trial of Mubi here. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

