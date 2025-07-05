They finished second in the table and beat Manchester Thunder in the Preliminary Final to reach a fifth-straight Grand Final.

Pulse are gunning to knock Lightning off their perch and establish themselves as netball's new power.

The capital club topped the Super League in 2025, won the inaugural Super Cup, and now look to add a first title, having been beaten by Sunday's opponents in their only past Grand Final appearance.

For the first time ever, the Grand Final will be held at London's O2 Arena – a fitting venue for the biggest match of the season – while those not at the event will be able to tune in on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Netball Super League 2025.

When is the Netball Super League Grand Final 2025?

The Netball Super League Grand Final between London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning will take place on Sunday 6th July and starts at 5:30pm.

What channel is the Netball Super League Grand Final 2025 on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Netball Super League Grand Final 2025 live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

