The series follows Monica Everett, the Silent Witch. According to a summary from Crunchyroll, Monica is the only mage in the world who can use her magic without having to utter a single word – already making her a legendary hero.

However, the only reason Monica doesn’t talk is that, you’ve guessed it, she’s actually incredibly shy and would prefer not to. Mood. But things are about to change for Monica. Soon, she’ll actually have to interact socially. How will she manage?

Find yourself intrigued by the premise and want to know more? Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Secrets of the Silent Witch release schedule, from how many episodes to expect to when and where you can watch the anime series.

Secrets of the Silent Witch anime release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The premiere of Secrets of the Silent Witch is 5th July 2025.

At the time of writing, no episode titles have been revealed. However, we will be sure to update this page as more information about the series comes out.

With the release date of the anime series being confirmed for 5th July, we’ve narrowed down the potential release schedule for Secrets of the Silent Witch.

Unfortunately, it has not been confirmed whether the anime will have 12 or 24 episodes, but considering that a usual anime season is 12, we’re assuming this will be the case for Secrets of the Silent Witch. If this changes, we’ll update this page to reflect that.

It should be noted that these dates are speculative and are liable to change as more information about the newest season comes out.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 1 – 5th July 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2 – 12th July 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3 – 19th July 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4 – 26th July 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5 – 2nd August 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6 – 9th August 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7 – 16th August 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8 – 23rd August 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 – 30th August 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10 – 6th September 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 11 – 13th September 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 12 – 20th September 2025

Secret of the Silent Witch.

What time are new Secrets of the Silent Witch episodes released?

Outside of episodes releasing on a Saturday, the exact timing for the release of Secrets of the Silent Witch episodes hasn’t yet been confirmed.

When we get more information about when the episodes will drop, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

How many episodes will there be in Secrets of the Silent Witch?

We’ve not got direct confirmation on how many episodes Secrets of the Silent Witch have.

That said, considering it’s a light novel being adapted and the usual anime season for this genre, we speculate that there will be 12 episodes overall, running from July to September.

If information comes to light that states otherwise, we'll be sure to update this guide and let you know.

Where can I watch Secrets of the Silent Witch?

Secrets of the Silent Witch will be streaming on Crunchyroll, starting 5th July 2025.

What's the plot of Secrets of the Silent Witch?

There was once a witch who defeated a legendary black dragon single-handedly. This witch is known as Monica Everett, also referred to as the Silent Witch.

It's she who viewers will follow in the Secrets of the Silent Witch. As established previously, Monica is considered a legend due to her ability to cast magic without uttering a single word.

However, the reason for this is simple: she’s too shy. If someone could have zero self-confidence, it would be Monica.

Yet now Monica has been tasked with something that’ll force her out of comfort zone: guarding the second prince.

Not only will she go up against some seriously tricky obstacles, but she’ll also have to face the terrors of social interaction. Shouldn’t be too hard, right?

Secrets of the Silent Witch is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.