Speaking about the biggest challenge in translating her performance to audio, Whittaker said: "I speak really quickly and I think, on film, because of the edit, you can get away with maybe tripping over something. They've got it on another angle.

"But obviously, when your voice is the entire thing, I realised how many times I mispronounce words, I trip over sounds."

Laughing with co-star Mandip Gill, who plays Yazmin Khan, she added to Big Finish: "I basically pitched the Doctor too quick but I did it in my very first episode and I've regretted it ever since!"

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

As well as her new work for Big Finish, Whittaker recently returned to play the Doctor on screen, for an appearance in Ncuti Gatwa's final episode, The Reality War.

There, she had a brief interaction with Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, which acknowledged a noticeable change in demeanour between their two incarnations of the Time Lord.

Speaking in Doctor Who Magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies reflected on Whittaker's return and said: "It was a major delight to work with the great and mighty Jodie.

"Because her Doctor regenerated into David Tennant's Fourteenth, I always felt Jodie and Ncuti were owed a moment together – which is a strange thing to think, because had one regenerated into the other, they'd still never have met!"

He continued: "But you know what I mean. There was a missing link between them, which this episode forged together."

