"The show invited me to dream, to live beyond my reality," he explained. "Getting to write for the show felt like touching God; it was blasphemously humbling and exciting, and I can’t wait to share my story with the world."

Now, Ellams has revealed the advice he got when joining the show from another writer who knows it well, former showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Writer Inua Ellams on the set of Doctor Who episode The Story and the Engine. BBC Studios/Dan Fearon

Ellams said of his experience working on Doctor Who: "I really liked working with Russell [T Davies, current showrunner].

"There was something the previous showrunner said to me, Chris Chibnall, which I think is true: 'Doctor Who is a sci-fi and horror for eight-year-olds, but also for all ages.' I kept that in mind.

"What would terrify an eight-year-old, but what’s also fun and exciting? How do you honour as much of what has come before, whilst creating new things for a new generation? It was great to grapple with and I had so much fun."

The synopsis for The Story and the Engine says: "In Lagos, the mysterious Barber reigns supreme. The Doctor discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge?"

The episode takes us past the halfway point of this season, with just three more instalments left to come after it - The Interstellar Song Contest, Wish World and The Reality War.

The final two episodes will be screened across cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 31st May, just as last year's two-part finale also was.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (10th May) on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

