There are particularly high hopes for British talent in 2025, with Jack Draper seeded No. 4 and among the favourites to go long, while Emma Raducanu approaches the competition in decent form.

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz will aim for his third consecutive crown on Centre Court, while last year's shock winner of the women's event, Barbora Krejčíková, is gunning to repeat her remarkable feat.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details you need to watch Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 on TV and live stream in UK

You can watch Wimbledon 2025 live on BBC from Monday 30th June 2025 until Sunday 13th July 2025.

Coverage begins around 11am UK time on either BBC One or BBC Two. Check our TV Guide for the specific channel and time each day.

Alternatively, every session to be shown on BBC will also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.

iPlayer can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

