Borthwick has the chance to run the rule over some fringe players, including 10 that are uncapped, but will still be desperate to avoid becoming the first England coach to suffer a series defeat against the Pumas.

Argentina proved their quality in Dublin last month as they added the Lions to their list of recent scalps, which also includes France, New Zealand and South Africa.

England will play a two-match series against their hosts before heading for a one-off fixture against the United States in Washington DC.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v England on TV and online.

When is Argentina v England?

Argentina v England will take place on Saturday 5th July 2025.

The game takes place at the 32,530-capacity Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata, Argentina.

What time is kick-off?

Argentina v England will kick off at 8:40pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Argentina v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

