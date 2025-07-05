Thankfully, our guide is here to answer those questions and more.

Directed by Keisuke Shinohara and developed by studio CloverWorks, My Dress Up Darling season 2 continues the adventures of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa.

Last season had the two coming together despite their clear differences, with Wakana being a loner and Marin being the most popular girl in school.

Yet they each shared a passion: traditional hina dolls for Wakana and cosplay for Marin. Coming together, they both embrace these hobbies and, along the way, grow closer.

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, then read on to learn everything there is to know about My Dress Up Darling season 2 release schedule.

My Dress Up Darling season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

According to the official X account, the premiere of My Dress Up Darling season 2 is 25th July 2025.

At the time of writing, we do not know the episode titles, nor has it been confirmed how many episodes there will be overall.

That’s why you should check back regularly, as we’ll update this page as more information about the series comes out.

That said, with My Dress Up Darling season 2 release being confirmed for 25th July, we are able to narrow down the potential release schedule.

Considering the first season had 12 episodes, we’re assuming this will be the case here for season 2. If this changes, we’ll update this page to reflect that.

It should be noted that these dates are speculative and are liable to change as more information about My Dress Up Darling season 2 comes out.

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 1 – 25th July 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 2 – 1st August 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 3 – 8th August 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 – 15th August 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 5 – 22nd August 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 6 – 29th August 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 7 – 5th September 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 8 – 12th September 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 9 – 19th September 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 10 – 26th September 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 11 – 3rd October 2025

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 12 – 10th October 2025

What time are new My Dress Up Darling season 2 episodes released?

My Dress-Up Darling.

Outside of episodes releasing on a Friday, the exact timing for the release of My Dress Up Darling season 2 episodes have yet to be confirmed.

When we get more information about when the episodes will drop, we’ll be sure to update this guide – so be sure to check back regularly!

How many episodes will there be in My Dress Up Darling season 2?

It hasn’t been established how many episodes My Dress Up Darling season 2 will have.

However, considering that the first season had 12 episodes, we speculate that this will remain the case for season 2, running from July to October. As more information about the series comes out, we will update this page with more information.

Where can I watch My Dress Up Darling season 2?

My Dress Up Darling season 2 will be streaming on Crunchyroll, starting 25th July 2025. Season 1 of the series is also available on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

My Dress-Up Darling

What's the plot of My Dress Up Darling?

After a childhood incident that leaves him feeling ashamed to express his love for traditional dolls, Wakana Gojo hides the fact he’s a doll artisan away from the world.

Lonely and tortured over his passion, Wakana finds solace only in his home room at high school. He yearns for Marin Kitagawa, a popular and trendy girl at his school, from afar and wishes he could be as well-loved as her.

Little does Wakana know that his life is about to change. After Marin spots him sewing after school, she reveals her own secret hobby: cosplay. Together the two bond and come to realise that they aren’t so different after all.

My Dress Up Darling season 2 is available to watch now on Crunchyroll. Season 1 is available to watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.