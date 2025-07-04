The stories followed Baker's Fourth Doctor, with companion Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) at his side, as he battled adversaries including the Zygons, the biomechanoid Loch Ness monster and the iconic Sutekh, who returned to face Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor last year.

Season 13 also features run-ins with the renegade Time Lord Morbius and the Krynoids.

The new Blu-ray release features episodes that have been remastered using the best available sources, as well as exclusive features including brand-new audio commentaries and new episodes of Behind the Sofa with Sophie Aldred, Katy Manning and more.

Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith in Doctor Who story Planet of Evil. Don Smith/Radio Times

Baker famously played the Doctor for seven consecutive seasons, making him the longest-serving Doctor.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine to celebrate Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, Baker looked back on his iconic run as the Time Lord, saying: "Nobody failed as Doctor Who did they? Well, we mustn’t be ungenerous to anyone. But certainly I didn’t."

As for any advice he'd give to upcoming Doctors? "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who.

"It’s better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don’t have to be driving it all the time."

You can pre-order Doctor Who season 13 on Blu-ray from Amazon, HMV, or Zavvi.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

