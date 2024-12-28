Doctor Who legend Tom Baker in unseen pictures from the Radio Times archive
It's time to celebrate 50 years of the Fourth Doctor!
It's been 50 years since Tom Baker's first full Doctor Who serial, Robot.
In that time, he's become one of the best-known and most well-loved actors to have ever played the Doctor, and still holds the record for the longest-serving run as the Time Lord.
Baker played the Fourth Doctor from 1974 to 1981, for seven consecutive seasons, with his run still often being referred to as the show's "golden years".
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Robot, which began airing on 28th December 1974, Radio Times has published a free digital bookazine, Tom Baker: 50 Years in Time and Space, filled with archive interviews and imagery of the man himself.
While some of them had been published in Radio Times over the years, various shots have been unseen - including a couple of the actor in costume.
The below contact sheet also shows Baker, this time out of costume but still standing outside the iconic TARDIS. All of the shots were taken by Chris Ridley in 1975 - a year into Baker's run as the Doctor.
Last year, Baker, who's approaching his 91st birthday, celebrated Doctor Who's 60th anniversary with Radio Times.
"Nobody failed as Doctor Who, did they?" he said at the time. "Well, we mustn’t be ungenerous to anyone. But certainly I didn’t."
Asked for any advice for his successor, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the current iteration of the Doctor, he added: "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who.
"It’s better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don’t have to be driving it all the time."
Radio Times's free digital bookazine, Tom Baker: 50 Years in Time and Space, is available now.
Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.