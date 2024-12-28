Baker played the Fourth Doctor from 1974 to 1981, for seven consecutive seasons, with his run still often being referred to as the show's "golden years".

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Robot, which began airing on 28th December 1974, Radio Times has published a free digital bookazine, Tom Baker: 50 Years in Time and Space, filled with archive interviews and imagery of the man himself.

Tom Baker photographed in 1975. Chris Ridley/Radio Times

While some of them had been published in Radio Times over the years, various shots have been unseen - including a couple of the actor in costume.

The below contact sheet also shows Baker, this time out of costume but still standing outside the iconic TARDIS. All of the shots were taken by Chris Ridley in 1975 - a year into Baker's run as the Doctor.

A contact sheet from a 1975 Radio Times photo shoot with Tom Baker, showing the actor out of costume. Chris Ridley/Radio Times

Last year, Baker, who's approaching his 91st birthday, celebrated Doctor Who's 60th anniversary with Radio Times.

"Nobody failed as Doctor Who, did they?" he said at the time. "Well, we mustn’t be ungenerous to anyone. But certainly I didn’t."

Tom Baker photographed in 1975. Chris Ridley/Radio Times

Asked for any advice for his successor, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the current iteration of the Doctor, he added: "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who.

"It’s better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don’t have to be driving it all the time."

Radio Times's free digital bookazine, Tom Baker: 50 Years in Time and Space, is available now.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

