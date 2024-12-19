To celebrate, Radio Times will be publishing a digital bookazine, filled with archive features and images of one of the most iconic actors to ever play the Doctor (available from 20th December).

But, in the meantime, we've dug some gems out from the archive to share.

Below are a series of shots taken by photographer Jamie Hughes at Longleat in 1996. Baker posed for pictures and also greeted fans, signing photos and chatting away.

Baker is the longest-serving actor to have played the Doctor, starring as the Time Lord from 1974 to 1981, with his incarnation being one of the most popular of all time.

Last year, Baker sat down with Radio Times to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, during which he was asked about any advice for his successor, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the current incarnation of the Doctor.

"Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who," he said. "It’s better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don’t have to be driving it all the time."

As for any reunions with his fellow Doctors? "I avoid them, you know. Not with any malice. A degree of contempt, perhaps. But mildly. Mildly contemptuous."

He added: "Nobody failed as Doctor Who, did they? Well, we mustn’t be ungenerous to anyone. But certainly I didn’t."

Certainly, he didn't.

Radio Times's free digital bookazine, Tom Baker: 50 Years in Time and Space, will be available from 20th December.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

