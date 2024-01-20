Now, we can exclusively share five more portraits from that shoot, which show Baker suited up and draped in a replica of his iconic Fourth Doctor scarf.

To date, Baker remains the longest-serving Doctor, playing the Time Lord from 1974 to 1981. His incarnation is instantly recognisable, with fans still deeply invested in his Doctor and characters from his era.

Just recently, Louise Jameson starred in a short written and directed by Pete McTighe, which saw her character Leela leaving the battlefield of the Time War and returning to the TARDIS to reunite with Baker's Fourth Doctor.

Speaking to Radio Times a few months before his 90th birthday, Baker said: "Nobody failed as Doctor Who, did they?" adding: "Well, we mustn't be ungenerous to anyone. But certainly I didn't."

As for anything he thought the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, should know? "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who," he said.

"It's better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don't have to be driving it all the time."

However, he made it clear that a reunion with his fellow Doctors wouldn't be on the cards, saying: "I avoid them, you know. Not with any malice. A degree of contempt, perhaps. But mildly. Mildly contemptuous."

