Elsewhere, the first ever director of Doctor Who, Waris Hussein, and returning showrunner Russell T Davies caught up, and smiled for the camera with a menacing Cyberman in the background.

Doctor Who's first ever companion, Carole Ann Ford, who played Susan Foreman, met one of the most recent companions, Mandip Gill, who played Yasmin Khan, with the pair getting on like a house on fire and posing in front of not one, but two Daleks.

Love Doctor Who? Listen to our podcast interview about Doctor Who games!

Plus, we had to get some snaps with the other stars of the show – the monsters! Both Daleks, the Cyberman, and K-9 donned party hats, celebrating Doctor Who's 60th birthday.

Check out the unpublished photos below:

Showing item 1 of 34 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Page 20

Page 21

Page 22

Page 23

Page 24

Page 25

Page 26

Page 27

Page 28

Page 29

Page 30

Page 31

Page 32

Page 33

Page 34

Read more:

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.