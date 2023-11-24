Doctor Who legends pose in unpublished photos from Radio Times shoot
Millie Gibson, Bonnie Langford, Russell T Davies and more descended on London for the shoot.
Doctor Who stars past and present came together for Radio Times' glittery Doctor Who 60th anniversary shoot – and now it's time to share some gorgeous extra snaps from the big day.
Bonnie Langford and Millie Gibson posed separately and together, wielding Cybermen heads as they donned sparkly looks.
Elsewhere, the first ever director of Doctor Who, Waris Hussein, and returning showrunner Russell T Davies caught up, and smiled for the camera with a menacing Cyberman in the background.
Doctor Who's first ever companion, Carole Ann Ford, who played Susan Foreman, met one of the most recent companions, Mandip Gill, who played Yasmin Khan, with the pair getting on like a house on fire and posing in front of not one, but two Daleks.
Plus, we had to get some snaps with the other stars of the show – the monsters! Both Daleks, the Cyberman, and K-9 donned party hats, celebrating Doctor Who's 60th birthday.
Check out the unpublished photos below:
Showing item 1 of 34
