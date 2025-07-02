Women's Euro 2025 matches today: Wednesday 2nd July schedule
Your complete guide to Women's Euro 2025 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
This is it. The talking stops here and England's European title is back up for grabs – who will make a bright start in their bid to claim it?
The opening day of Women's Euro 2025 will see hosts Switzerland welcome Norway to Basel in the primetime evening slot, but it won't be the opening match of the tournament.
The honour of kick-starting the competition falls to Iceland and Finland, who will get us off the mark in Thun at 5pm.
England and Wales must wait for the first weekend of the competition to begin their adventures, against France and the Netherlands respectively, in a highly-charged Group D.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Women's Euro 2025 matches live on TV today.
Which Women's Euro 2025 matches are on today?
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Wednesday 2nd July
- Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Which Women's Euro 2025 matches are on tomorrow?
Group stage
Thursday 3rd July
- Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX
