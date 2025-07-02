The honour of kick-starting the competition falls to Iceland and Finland, who will get us off the mark in Thun at 5pm.

England and Wales must wait for the first weekend of the competition to begin their adventures, against France and the Netherlands respectively, in a highly-charged Group D.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Women's Euro 2025 matches live on TV today.

Which Women's Euro 2025 matches are on today?

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Wednesday 2nd July

Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX

Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Which Women's Euro 2025 matches are on tomorrow?

Group stage

Thursday 3rd July

Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX

