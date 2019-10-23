Accessibility Links

Belgravia promises secrets, lies and scandals in first look at ITV drama

The Downton Abbey follow-up looks excellent

Adam James and Alice Eve in TV drama Belgravia

The first trailer for Belgravia, Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey follow-up, has been dropped and it looks… well, quite a bit like Downton Abbey.

The new ITV drama, which stars Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter and Alice Eve, brings us a “story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century”.

ITV tweeted the first look clip, giving fans a glimpse of Greig and Walter, who provides a voice-over, in action.

The clip doesn’t give much away about the plot, but it does show us that no expense has been spared in recreating the glorious costumes from high society London. With Fellowes at the helm, we’d expect no less.

An ITV synopsis of the show reads: “When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest postcode.”

Executive producer Gareth Neame, who also worked on Downton Abbey, added: “In Belgravia he [Julian Fellowes] has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out.”

This should go some way towards filling the Maggie Smith-shaped hole in our lives…

Belgravia will air on ITV in 2020

