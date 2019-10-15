Gift ideas for Doctor Who fans – presents for Whovians

Doctor Who is one of the UK’s all-time favourite programmes, and is widely regarded as the king of family sci-fi.

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like Doctor Who a bit, but when it comes to the mega-fans (and there are a lot of those around too) there’s nothing they’d love more than a Doctor Who-themed present.

So here’s our list of the top ten gifts for Whovians.

For the one that’s always late…

This battery-operated alarm clock will ensure there are no excuses for arriving late anywhere, and so is a great choice for your scattiest friend. As well as the retro Tardis design, it projects the time and the Tardis itself onto the ceiling or wall (depending on positioning) when it goes off so there’s no way anyone will sleep through it.

Buy at Amazon – £19.10

For the know-it-all…

This Whovian twist on Trivial Pursuit is the perfect way to test how much your know-it-all friend really knows about the Tardis and the history of the Doctor. With 600 questions, they’ll have hours of play out of this game.

Buy at Amazon – £14.79

For the friend that’s just moved house…

Your friend that’s just moved into a new home will be grateful for this must-have wall art for any Doctor Who fan. Signed by all actors who’ve played the Doctor (so far), it’s a stylish addition to any home. You can get just the poster, or have it framed and mounted so it’s ready to put up straight away.

Buy at Amazon – £7.99

For the lazy one…

If their idea of a night out is taking the bins out and they’re always in bed by 10pm and in pyjamas by 6pm, this is the ideal present. If you’re going to be lazy, at least do it with style.

Buy at Amazon – £23.36

For little Whovians…

Much-loved kids’ book Where’s Wally gets a new life in Where’s the Doctor – it’s the perfect present for younger Doctor Who fans whose parents want them to get away from their screens for a while.

Buy at Amazon – £3.99

For your colleague…

A perfect little present for a colleague, this Tardis-themed notebook is sure to stand out amongst everyone else’s boring plain black versions. A5 size and convenient for taking notes in meetings, it’s sure conversation-starter in the office so it might even help them make new friends.

Buy at Amazon – £8.99

For the crafty one…

Craft-lovers will adore this book that’ll teach them to make all the best characters, from several versions of the Doctor him/herself to the Daleks. It’s all great for all kids, and parents will be grateful for another way to get them away from their tablets, computers and TVs for a while.

Buy at Amazon – £12.99

For the tea-drinkers…

This mug might not take you on a journey through time and space, but it does come with a surprisingly functional lid to stop your tea from going cold. At under £6, it’s great value and a great way to stop people’s mugs getting mixed up at work.

Buy at Amazon- £5.44

For the birthday girl or boy…

A great original birthday card idea, this card will be much appreciated by Whovians of any age. Prepare to be appreciated!

Buy at Amazon – £2.25

For the one that pines for the Christopher Eccleston days…

If you know someone who loves Doctor Who, but misses the Doctor-and-Rose days of the 2005 revival, then this Bad Wolf throwback water bottle is just the thing.

Buy at Amazon – from £14.99

