Boss Sarina Wiegman has reached the final of all four major international tournaments she has managed in – two Euro final victories, two World Cup final defeats – and will be determined to maintain her streak.

With so many games going on, plus Wimbledon and the Club World Cup to contend with, we're on hand to guide you through England's competition with all the essential dates and times.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about England's Women's Euro 2025 campaign.

When do England play next at Women's Euro 2025?

England will play France on Saturday 5th July at 8pm UK time in Group D.

The game will be held in Zurich.

England fixtures and results at Women's Euro 2025

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Saturday 5th July

Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 9th July

Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 13th July

Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

