When do England play next at Women's Euro 2025?
Your guide to England at Women's Euro 2025, including fixtures, schedule, results and their next match.
England enter Women's Euro 2025 in an extraordinary position for an English team: as reigning champions.
The Lionesses stormed to victory at Euro 2022 under the Wembley arch and, despite losing the World Cup final a year later and a few iffy results since then, they remain among the top contenders for the tournament in Switzerland.
Boss Sarina Wiegman has reached the final of all four major international tournaments she has managed in – two Euro final victories, two World Cup final defeats – and will be determined to maintain her streak.
With so many games going on, plus Wimbledon and the Club World Cup to contend with, we're on hand to guide you through England's competition with all the essential dates and times.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about England's Women's Euro 2025 campaign.
When do England play next at Women's Euro 2025?
England will play France on Saturday 5th July at 8pm UK time in Group D.
The game will be held in Zurich.
England fixtures and results at Women's Euro 2025
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Saturday 5th July
- Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 9th July
- Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Sunday 13th July
- Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.