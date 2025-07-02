On the surface, he lives a normal life, but little do his students know that when he isn’t teaching the ABCs, he’s also vanquishing demons as a skilled exorcist. He’s helped by a powerful demon sealed in his left hand, which he calls his Demon Hand.

For those who feel the name is familiar, the original anime series was first broadcast from April 1996 to August 1997, and was well received, earning itself spin-offs and even video games.

However, now it’s 2025, and a reboot is on the way, with the series being spearheaded by Studio Kai.

Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube release schedule.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The premiere of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is 2nd July 2025.

At the time of writing, the episode titles have yet to be revealed. However, we will be sure to update this page as more information about the series comes out.

With the release date being confirmed for 2nd July, we’ve narrowed down the potential release schedule for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube.

According to ComicBook, the anime series will be running for two cours of episodes, with the 12 other episodes of the second half airing sometime in winter 2026.

It should be noted that these dates are speculative and are liable to change as more information about the newest season comes out.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 – 2nd July 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 2 – 2nd July 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 3 – 9th July 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 – 16th July 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 – 23rd July 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 – 30th July 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 – 6th August 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 – 13th August 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 – 20th August 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10 – 27th August 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 11 – 3rd September 2025

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 12 – 10th September 2025

What time are the new Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episodes released?

Outside of episodes releasing on Wednesday, the exact timing for the release of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episodes hasn’t yet been confirmed.

When we get more information about when the episodes will drop, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

How many episodes will there be in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube?

As previously established, the anime series will run for two cours of episodes. This means that during the July release, viewers will get 12 episodes.

Following that, it’s expected the second cour will release sometime in winter 2026. If information comes to light that states otherwise, we'll be sure to update this guide and let you know.

Where can I watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube?

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube will be streaming on Crunchyroll, starting 2nd July 2025.

The first cour will end in September, and it is speculated that the second cour will begin sometime in winter 2026 - both of these cours will air on Crunchyroll.

What's the plot of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube?

As established previously, the story of Hell Teacher follows Nube, a skilled teacher who also uses the power of a demon trapped in his hand to battle evil spirits and monsters.

Unfortunately for him, these entities and spirits always seem most prominent when he is teaching, meaning he often has to go above and beyond to protect his students from monsters.

Despite the silly premise, the original anime of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube was well-known for its exploration of Japanese mythology and folklore, bringing just as many chills as laughs. We suspect the reboot will be similar.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is available to watch now on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu.

