Teasing the premise for season 1, here's Crunchyroll's description of the show: "One of the Lords of Dark Beasts, Clevatess’s reign shatters when he revives a hero he personally slayed and adopts an orphaned humanoid baby - the last hope to save a dying world.

"Now bound together, what fate awaits this unlikely trio?"

British anime fans may also be excited to hear that the show's theme song is sung by Ellie Goulding!

If you want to know more about how to catch up with this series, look no further. Here's everything we know about the release schedule for Clevatess season 1!

Clevatess expected release schedule: When are new episodes on Crunchyroll?

Clevatess began on 2nd July with an hour-long premiere, followed by new episodes arriving weekly.

Crunchyroll hasn't revealed how many episodes will appear in season 1, but here's what we expect the release schedule to look like:

Episode 1 – 2nd July

Episode 2 – 9th July

Episode 3 – 16th July

Episode 4 – 23rd July

Episode 5 – 30th July

Episode 6 – 6th August

Episode 7 – 13th August

Episode 8 – 20th August

Is there a trailer for Clevatess?

You can watch the trailer for Clevatess here, featuring Clevatess, Alicia, the recently resurrected hero Clen and, of course, baby Luna:

Clevatess is available to stream on Crunchyroll with new episodes airing weekly.

