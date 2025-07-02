Plus, it really helps that this year's tournament is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet with both temperatures and tempers running high. From Taylor Fritz's match cut short to Daniil Medvedev's exit, this year's is already proving one for the history books.

So, to get you bouncing off the walls in anticipation, we’ve put together this guide of how to buy official Wimbledon merchandise this summer. From austere pieces like the Championship towel and Ralph Lauren Polo Bear, to knickknacks that any tennis fan will love, we’ve got you covered.

So, grab your tennis whites, Pimm’s, and a bottle of sun cream, and get ready to make a racket as Wimbledon returns for 2025.

Make sure you also check out our guide for how to get Wimbledon tickets.

Where to buy Wimbledon merchandise in the UK

Official Wimbledon merchandise is available at either the main Wimbledon store, or through one of their principal partners.

Every year the official Wimbledon towels and robes are made by Christy and the clothing line is produced by Ralph Lauren.

You can also find merchandise at Amazon for a lower price, although they are often from the year previously.

Best official Wimbledon merchandise to buy this year

Wimbledon 2025 Championship Towel

Christy

This Christy towel is a Wimbledon staple, coming out every year in the classic purple and green stripes with the tennis logo front and centre.

Wimbledon Polo Bear Sweatshirt

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s polo bear is back, and this year he’s sporting a sharp spectator look. For Wimbledon 2025, the iconic bear is relaxing in his blazer and sweatshirt with a rack ready to play.

Buy Wimbledon Polo Bear Sweatshirt for £189 at Ralph Lauren

Wimbledon Tennis Court Towel

Christy

This official Christy towel is another great choice, coming with the same line designs as the tennis court. It comes in Wimbledon Green, Aqua and Sky Blue.

Buy Wimbledon Tennis Court Towel for £40 at Christy

Wimbledon Slazenger Championships tennis balls

Amazon

If you want to experience the thrills of Wimbledon for yourself, get yourself down to your local court with a set of official Slazenger tennis balls.

Buy Wimbledon Slazenger Championships tennis balls for £17 at Amazon

Wimbledon Baseline Robe

Christy

This tailored court robe is perfect for a splash of luxury. It comes in a soft, absorbent cotton with a snag-resistant construction with a piped edge and the Wimbledon logo.

Buy Wimbledon Baseline Robe for £98 at Christy

Small Wimbledon Wristband

Ralph Lauren

Again for the budding athlete, these official Wimbledon wristbands are the perfect fit.

Buy Small Wimbledon Wristband for £45 at Ralph Lauren

Wimbledon Strawberry Plush Toy

Wimbledon Store

For any young tennis fans, celebrate this year's tournament with a summery strawberry teddy. It comes with a bright leafy hat, a great smile, and the Wimbledon logo stitched to the foot.

Buy Wimbledon Strawberry Plush Toy for £22 at Wimbledon Store

Wimbledon Classic Fit Terry Rugby Shirt

Ralph Lauren

For a chic, tennis-ready look, try this classic Ralph Lauren rugby shirt with green and white hoops.

Buy Wimbledon Classic Fit Terry Rugby Shirt for £179 at Ralph Lauren

